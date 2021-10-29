According to the National Park Service, visitors want more connections, thus tribal programs will be expanded.

According to the Associated Press, the National Park Service has worked with a tourist organization to ensure that Native American cultures, customs, and contributions are fully incorporated into programming and exhibitions at national parks across the country.

The Park Service said it celebrates the history of Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Native Americans throughout the year, and officials said a new five-year partnership with the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association will extend possibilities for acknowledgment.

Visitors are increasingly seeking more real chances and experiences to engage with tribal people and their history, as well as to support Native-owned businesses, according to the park service.

Previous agreements, according to Sherry Rupert, chief executive of the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based tourist group, have increased awareness of local tribes and the respect they have gotten. The tourism group also intends to organize virtual and in-person forums for the park service to hear from tribes about how they want to proceed.

“Native American tribes have millennia-old ties to public lands that predate the establishment of the National Park Service. These one-of-a-kind perspectives can be used to create one-of-a-kind cultural content for National Park Service locations “In a news release issued on Wednesday, Rupert stated.

Future work will aim to emulate other parks’ acknowledgment of tribal customs, such as interpreting maps and marking attractions along paths, among other things.

The Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, which runs 1,200 miles from Nogales, Arizona, to northern California, was mentioned by Rupert. A map translates locations into Native languages, and a guidebook lists tribal attractions on or around the trail.

According to Rupert, a similar effort is in the works at the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail, which spans 4,900 miles over 16 states from Pennsylvania to Oregon.

In Arizona, 11 Grand Canyon tribes collaborated with the National Park Service to establish an inter-tribal cultural heritage site at a historic watchtower in the national park.

Shawn Benge, Deputy Director of the National Park Service, said the tourism association’s previous work indicates its grasp of tribes’ historic relationships to park areas.

Parks, monuments, battlefields, and other landmarks cover more than 131,000 square miles (339,288 square kilometers) under the agency’s jurisdiction. It employs roughly 20,000 workers on a full-time, part-time, and seasonal basis. This is a condensed version of the information.