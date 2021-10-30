According to the National Archives, Trump is attempting to block diaries and call logs from the January 6 Committee.

The National Archives claimed in a Saturday court filing that former President Donald Trump is attempting to prevent investigators from seeing a wide range of daily diaries, call records, speech drafts, and handwritten notes relating to the January 6 Capitol brawl.

According to the filing, Trump is attempting to prevent the House Committee from investigating about 750 relevant pages of papers on January 6.

After suing to block the National Archives from releasing such materials for inquiry earlier this month, the recent revelation provides the most specific insight into the types of papers Trump is attempting to keep.

At least 30 pages of presidential diaries, schedules, appointment information showing who visited the White House, activity logs, and calls to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence related to the January 6 riot are among the records, according to the National Archives, along with more than a dozen pages of speeches, remarks, and handwritten notes surrounding the day’s events.

Trump also wants to save “several binders of the former press secretary [Kayleigh McEnany] that are nearly completely made up of talking points and statements pertaining to the 2020 election,” according to the National Archives.

“A handwritten list of potential or scheduled briefings and telephone calls concerning election issues; and a draft executive order concerning election integrity… a draft proclamation honoring deceased Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and associated e-mails from the Office of the Executive Clerk, which relate to the Select Committee’s interest,” according to the documents.

The hundreds of pages of documents also include material from top aides like former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, adviser Stephen Miller, and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin, according to the National Archives.

The latest filing reveals that Trump’s effort to suppress records is more extensive than previously thought, and includes papers uncovered by the National Archives since August in response to the committee’s request on January 6.

Trump filed a lawsuit on October 15 to prevent the publication of such records, arguing that doing so would violate his executive privilege. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, refused to grant executive privilege to most of the records after that. This is a condensed version of the information.