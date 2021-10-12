According to the murder suspect, he kissed his partner good night before waking up to discover her dead.

Kevin Ashton denied killing Helen Joy at their Wirral home, claiming that her injuries were the result of a series of falls.

He also said that before she died, the mother of three was hallucinating and hitting her head against a wall.

On Tuesday, Ashton testified in his murder trial in Liverpool Crown Court that he was not responsible for Ms Joy’s death.

“That day she was crazy… it seemed like she was tripping,” he alleged when Julia Smart, QC, defending, asked about their final day together.

Ms Joy, 45, said she thought she saw her children outside their Leasowe home on January 30 this year, adding, “It was unsettling to be honest, I knew they weren’t there.”

Ms Joy “fell a couple times” on that day, according to Ashton, and she also struck the back of her head against a wall while sitting at their Twickenham Drive flat.

“I kissed her on the head to say goodnight because that’s what we always did,” he said when asked to explain the last time he saw her alive.

He then claimed to have gone to bed, leaving her seated on the living room floor.

“I assumed she was asleep,” he remarked when he awoke on Sunday, finding Helen in the exact position he had left her, but leaning forward.

When Ashton realized she wasn’t sleeping, he held her and discovered: “Her hair was stained with blood on the back of her head. I just cried and hugged her.” When asked to express his emotions, he said: “I can’t think of a phrase that describes how horrible it feels… I knelt with her for a long time, hours, minutes, and I couldn’t really tell you to be honest.” The jury proceeded to see Ashton’s cannabis dealer after learning he didn’t have access to a phone on the morning he found Ms Joy had died.

