According to the minister, there has been a 22% increase in eating problem referrals.

According to MPs, there has been a “rapid surge” in demand for eating disorder services.

Nadine Dorries, the minister for mental health, said the spike occurred during the pandemic because lockdowns put “special pressure” on those with eating problems.

She claimed that children as young as five were suffering and were “dumping their lunchbox contents in the rubbish.”

Ms. Dorries also stated that social media has a “big” impact.

Another challenge is recognizing this type of illness, eating disorders, across the entire health-care system, and I’m not confident that we’re doing it well enough.

Professor Tim Kendall, NHS England’s national clinical director for mental health, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the health service’s ability to recognize eating disorders.

Ms Dorries stated that eating disorders had recently become “the major issue,” adding, “We’ve witnessed a 22 percent increase in eating disorder referrals and need for services just over the past 11 months.”

“It’s a complicated situation. It revolves around a variety of topics, including body image and social media, but lockdown put a special strain on those young women who had been hiding, managing, or living with eating disorders, and it reached a crisis point during lockdown.”

“You know, children as young as five throwing their lunchbox contents in the bin and putting the wrappers in to fool teachers into thinking they had eaten what was in the lunchbox when they hadn’t,” she said.

When asked how much of an impact the internet had on eating disorders, anxiety, sadness, and self-harm, Ms Dorries answered, "Huge."