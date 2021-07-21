According to the Met Office, when thunderstorms will hit the UK and when the heatwave will cease.

On Wednesday, the scorching weather that has been baking the UK for the past several days is expected to persist, with sporadic thunderstorms also expected.

The Met Office predicts temperatures in Merseyside to reach 30°C (86°F) this week, before falling somewhat on Saturday.

It comes after England experienced its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with a temperature of 32.2°C (89.96F).

How much does it cost to keep an electric fan on all night in the UK, which is now experiencing a heatwave?

The prior year’s high was 31.6C (88.88F), which occurred on Sunday as well.

For central and southern England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, an amber excessive heat warning remains in effect.

While much of England is expected to be hot on Wednesday, sporadic thunderstorms are expected to return.

The Environment Agency issued 17 flood alerts as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, indicating that flooding is a possibility.

“Any early low cloud or fog clears during the morning on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine to follow,” the Met Office predicted for the North West.

“In the afternoon, there will be some overcast, with isolated, possibly thundery showers. I’m sweltering. The maximum temperature is 30 degrees Celsius.

“On Friday, it will be mostly dry, with some sunny spells and a few scattered showers.

“Saturday will get cloudier, with a band of potentially thundery rain moving in overnight and into Sunday. “It’s becoming cooler.”

Merseyside is now expected to be spared from thunderstorms, however heavy showers are expected on Saturday from 1pm to 10pm.