According to the Met Office, New Year’s Eve weather will be the warmest on record.

According to the Met Office, New Year’s Eve might be the mildest on record, with temperatures as high as 15 degrees Celsius.

The previous New Year’s Eve record of 14.8 degrees Celsius (58.64 degrees Fahrenheit) was achieved in 2011.

However, in some regions of the UK, that level may be matched, if not exceeded, this year.

“The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve, and that was in 2011,” said Met Office Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst. “Temperatures seem like they’ll be 14 to 15C (57.2-59F), so temperatures might reach that value,” he added.

Mr. Dewhurst said that the weather will be pleasant for the rest of the week “”We’re going to see temperatures that are above average for this time of year over the entire country for the rest of this week,” he continued.

“Around this time of year, the average temperature in the UK should be around 7-8 degrees Celsius (44.6-46.4F).

“Highs will be around 12-14C (53.6-57.2F) in the coming days, possibly 15C in one or two areas locally, so it’ll be substantially above average.”

It comes after a white Christmas in parts of the UK, with snowfall in Yorkshire and Scotland.

Mr Dewhurst, on the other hand, has cautioned that Britons will not be enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.

He went on to say: “It’s not going to be a blue sky week.

“Cloud will be present at times, along with high gusts and heavy rain, especially in the north and west of the UK.

“All of this is being driven by low pressure systems moving across the Atlantic, bringing in cooler air and rain.”

He went on to say that there were no weather alerts in effect, but that gale force winds would affect portions of the UK later this week.

On New Year’s Eve, expect highs of 12°C and lows of 10°C in Liverpool.

“Partly overcast shifting to sunny intervals by late morning,” according to the forecast.