According to the Met Office, Liverpool will be hotter than the Algarve, with temperatures expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Merseyside is forecast to see high temperatures and sunlight this week, with highs of 27°C expected.

Despite the official end of summer, warm weather is forecast to persist for several days, with temperatures in several parts of the country hovering around the mid-20s.

The Met Office, on the other hand, warned it’s still “touch and go” whether some places will experience official heatwaves.

Highs of 23°C were recorded in Liverpool on Monday, with a forecast of 27°C for Tuesday, making it warmer than Faro, Portugal.

The hot weather comes after the official end of summer, which is considered to be August 31 from a meteorological standpoint.

The warm spell is predicted to linger until Wednesday, according to the Met Office, and forecasts show that certain places are on the verge of experiencing an official heatwave.

When a site records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures that vary across the country, it fulfills the UK heatwave criterion.

“Warm spells are not uncommon in the UK moving into early September,” said Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon.

“There is a risk that certain regions could meet heatwave criteria, but that is on the edge of things, and the breakdown on Wednesday will help to cool things down.

“As a result, whether a heatwave is officially in the forecast for some regions will be up in the air.”

“Temperatures (on Monday) will be widespread in the mid-20s, especially in the south, where there will be periods of good sunshine,” he added.

“As Tuesday progresses, the warmth travels further north throughout the country, giving a bright and dry day for the majority of the country, with the warm weather continuing over the UK.”

The temperature is predicted to rise above the September average of 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the UK.

At 6 a.m., the sky is clear and the temperature is 16 degrees Celsius.

7 a.m.: Sunny, 16 a.m.

8 a.m.: Sunny, 16 a.m.

9 a.m.: Sunny, 17 degrees Celsius

10 a.m.: Sunny, 18 a.m.

11 a.m.: Sunny, 20 degrees Celsius

12 p.m.: Sunny with a high of 22°C

1 p.m.: Sunny with a high of 24°C

2 p.m.: Sunny with a high of 25°C

3 p.m.: Sunny with a high of 26°C

4 p.m.: Sunny with a high of 27°C

5 p.m.: Sunny with a high of 27°C

6 p.m.: Sunny with a high of 27°C

7 p.m.: Sunny with a high of 26°C

8 p.m.: Clear skies, 25 °C

9 p.m.: Clear skies, 24 °C

At 10 p.m., the sky is clear and the temperature is 23 degrees Celsius.