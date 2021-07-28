According to the man, NHS Test and Trace disclosed his ‘contact name,’ so he contacted him via social media.

As a ‘contact’ of someone having Covid-19, a guy was instructed to self-isolate for ten days by NHS Test and Trace. He alleges the service revealed him the complete identity of the individual he had been in contact with.

Callum Bushell, 24, said he tracked down the individual through social media and contacted him.

The pair did not know each other but were on the same flight from Palma, Majorca, to Manchester Airport, according to the Manchester Evening News (MEN).

Their subsequent internet exchanges have been viewed by the MEN.

Callum discovered a man from Wigan on social internet.

He told Callum that it was only after he returned to the UK that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Callum, a resident of Manchester’s Northern Moor, has now accused NHS Test and Trace of a significant “data privacy breach.”

In a call with a service manager, he alleges he was told that a “investigation” had been initiated and that “necessary action” would be taken.

On July 10, Callum and his partner travelled to Majorca for a seven-day vacation.

With Jet2holidays, Callum said their four-star hotel in Palma Nova and flights cost roughly £1,600, and they spent around £400 on testing.

He was also scathing of their hotel’s cleanliness and the airline they flew back on.

Flight LS 926 from Palma landed at Manchester Airport about 11.40 p.m. on July 17, according to Callum, a customer support assistant.

On Thursday, July 22, at 11:09 a.m., he received a text message from NHS Test and Trace, he said.

He was told in the SMS that he had been “recognized” as a contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid-19 lately.

He stated that was followed by a phone call from the system at 7.36 p.m. on Thursday.

“The gentleman on the phone from NHS Test and Trace then proceeded to tell me the complete identity of the person who had tested positive,” he explained.

“This data security violation astounded me.

“I just inquired as to who it was because I suspected it could be my partner, since he has previously had Covid.

“They gave me his name and said he was on the same flight as me. I couldn’t believe they shared someone’s personal information.”

