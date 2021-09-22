According to the lawyer for the accuser, Prince Andrew accepts that he has been served in the Epstein rape case.

In London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Queen Elizabeth II’s son.

The Duke of York’s US counsel, on the other hand, hinted that he would challenge the validity of service, telling a judge in New York that the lawsuit was “baseless.”

After avoiding duty by hiding out at Royal Lodge in Windsor and Balmoral in Scotland, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, accused Andrew of playing “hide and seek.”

However, he now claims that the prince’s legal team has accepted service through his American lawyer, Andrew B Brettler.

“Andrew’s solicitors have agreed that service has been made,” Boies told The Daily Mail. The clock is now ticking, in theory. However, it would be common for them to request and receive a reasonable extension of time to respond to the complaint, which we would grant.”

“Pursuant to the portion of the Court’s order granting [Giuffre’s] motion for alternative service on Prince Andrew through his United States counsel, [Giuffre’s] counsel emailed Mr. Brettler the Summons, Complaint, and this Court’s order approving alternative service on September 17, 2021, [Giuffre’s] counsel emailed Mr. Brettler the Summons, Complaint, and this Court’s order approving

“Mr. Brettler’s office in Los Angeles, California received the Summons and Complaint from Plaintiff’s counsel.”

At the first hearing in the case on September 13, Prince Andrew’s lawyer came out fighting, telling Judge Lewis Kaplan that the action violated the conditions of a settlement agreement in a previous dispute involving Giuffre.

“We feel, however, that this case is groundless, non-viable, and potentially unlawful,” he stated. The plaintiff has entered into a settlement agreement in a previous lawsuit that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

A judge in a separate court, however, refused to unseal the settlement agreement, potentially clearing the way for Andrew’s case to proceed.

The duke denies having had a sexual relationship with Giuffre, but he has withdrawn from public life since a car accident interview in November 2019 in which he refused to say so.