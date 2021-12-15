According to the lawsuit Staff at the Vermont Juvenile Detention Center stripped children and placed them in restraints.

Staff employees were accused of stripping youngsters and using shackles on children with impairments, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. It was also suing state officials for allegedly failing to act on allegations of abuse at the now-defunct Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center and another Vermont facility.

Seven people, including woodside employees and the former commissioner, filed a civil case against 22 members of the Vermont Department of Children and Families on Monday.

According to the lawsuit, children were frequently placed in isolation cells for days, weeks, and sometimes months at a time between 2016 and 2020, and were subjected to continuous abuse.

“Vulnerable children, some of whom had been physically, mentally, and/or sexually abused by caregivers before being taken into state custody and sent to Woodside, were regularly assaulted and stripped of their clothing by Woodside staff members who demanded compliance with their orders,” according to the lawsuit.

A prior case against the detention center claimed that children with disabilities were similarly segregated for lengthy periods of time, lived in hazardous conditions, and were subjected to shackles.

The juvenile detention center was shuttered last year because “it wasn’t fulfilling the requirements of the kids that were going (there) and we were going to move in a different path, and we did go in a new direction,” according to Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

The abuse and seclusion persisted until August of 2019 when a federal court injunction ordered it to cease, according to the lawsuit, when complaints about misconduct were reviewed and state officials were alerted that the practices violated state statutes.

Because of pending litigation, a representative for the Department of Children and Families said the department had no comment on Tuesday.

The executive director of the Vermont State Employees’ Association, Steve Howard, said earlier Tuesday that he hadn’t read the documents and couldn’t comment on the claims since he hadn’t read them.

“The Woodside members I encountered loved profoundly about the children in their care; in many cases, they were the only family those children had, and they were determined to helping them overcome the obstacles they faced,” Howard wrote in an email.

When asked about the lawsuit during the governor’s weekly viral briefing, Smith said he couldn’t say anything other than the state will respond. This is a condensed version of the information.