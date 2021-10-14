According to the lawsuit LSU did not do much to address allegations of rape against a student.

According to the Associated Press, a complaint filed against authorities at Louisiana State University alleges that the institution did nothing to handle allegations of rape and sexual harassment against one of its graduate students. The case was brought last week by three undergraduate students, two graduate students, and a professor.

According to the Associated Press, two undergraduate students claim that they were raped by Edouard d’Espalungue d’Arros, a French graduate student at LSU. The other women claim that d’Espalungue harassed them, had unwelcome physical contact with them, or retaliated against them.

He is no longer in the United States, having fled while facing prosecution in Rapides Parish for the rape of another woman. The lawsuit’s six plaintiffs claim that their complaints to LSU’s Title IX office, which is responsible for investigating any violations of federal law regarding sexual discrimination, were ignored.

According to a newspaper report published Thursday, LSU replaced the chair of its Department of French Studies a week after the ladies filed the lawsuit.

According to an email addressed to colleagues by LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences Dean Troy Blanchard and obtained by The Advocate, Adelaide Russo was fired “effective immediately.” Russo is still an LSU professor, but he is on leave.

The six plaintiffs sued Russo and Blanchard, among other LSU officials, last week.

LSU aware of the imminent rape allegation in Rapides Parish no later than October 10, 2018, according to the lawsuit, which cites local news sources. Blanchard allegedly fired d’Espalungue as a graduate teaching assistant, according to the report. According to the lawsuit, Russo effectively maintained d’Espalungue in touch with students by incorporating him in department initiatives such as French Table and French Movie Night, as well as having him manage the LSU French Club’s social media accounts.

The LSU Board of Supervisors and five officials are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed on October 4. As of Thursday morning, none of the defendants had filed a response to the lawsuit in court. LSU turned down a request for comment from the defendants.

According to news reports, d'Espalungue was granted permission to travel to France by a state judge in Rapides Parish last year, well after his arrest in 2018 but before his indictment in February.