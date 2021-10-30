According to the lawsuit In a skirmish with Trump supporters, Texas cops refused to assist the Biden bus.

According to an updated federal lawsuit, police in San Marcos, Texas, declined to assist a Joe Biden campaign bus that was accosted by supporters of former President Donald Trump on a road in 2020.

According to the Texas Tribune, the updated lawsuit included transcribed recordings of several cries for help made by Democratic campaigners and bus passengers who felt frightened by a group of motorists dubbed as the “Trump Train” driving dangerously on the interstate.

According to the lawsuit, San Marcos Police Corporal Matthew Daenzer, who was the police supervisor that day, allegedly refused to give police escort to the bus.

Law enforcement officers “privately chuckled” and “joked about the victims and their misery,” according to the lawsuit.

In San Marcos, a 911 operator received a call from a Biden campaign staffer who expressed anxiety about being in danger and requested assistance. The dispatcher in San Marcos, who was also in contact with a dispatcher in New Braunfels about the incident, then called Daenzer to relay the campaign staffer’s need for aid.

According to the lawsuit, the dispatcher informed Daenzer, who was chuckling after answering the call, “I am really furious at New Braunfels for doing this to us.” “They’ve practically escorted this Biden bus, and the Trump Train is cutting in between vehicles and driving aggressively, slowing them down to around 20 or 30 miles per hour. They urge you to respond to their call for assistance.” “No, we’re not going to go through with it. We’ll ‘close patrol’ that, but we won’t be escorting a bus “According to the Texas Tribune, Daenzer responded to the request.

Behind the bus, a Biden campaign official was driving a white SUV, which apparently collided with a Trump supporter at one point.

According to the latest complaint, Daenzer, San Marcos Assistant Police Chief Brandon Winkenwerder, and the city are being sued. San Marcos’ director of public safety, Chase Stapp, and the San Marcos city marshal’s department were originally named in the case.

Because of the Trump Train’s collision with the Biden bus, Texas Democrats had to cancel three campaign events in Central Texas at the time due to “safety concerns.”

