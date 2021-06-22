According to the laboratory, Alan Turing’s work continues to inspire scientists.

According to the head of a laboratory where Alan Turing worked, innovation thrives in diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Mr Turing was a key figure in the early development of computers, first at the National Physical Laboratory and then at the University of Manchester.

The automated computing engine (ACE) pilot machine, which was built at the NPL, is featured in the design of the new £50 banknote honoring Mr Turing. On Wednesday, the new banknotes went into circulation.

Mr Turing’s work paved the way for today’s computers, laptops, and smartphones.

Scientists who worked with Mr Turing were inspired by the unique insights and inventive ways he was able to see, according to the National Physical Laboratory.

We can solve problems and conquer some of the greatest challenges of our time by working together and bringing different ideas together.

“Alan Turing’s tenure at NPL and the creation of the pilot ACE are an essential part of NPL’s scientific history,” said Dr Peter Thompson, CEO of the NPL, based in Teddington.

“With both Turing and the ACE depicted pictorially on the £50 note, we have a lasting reminder of something we, as an organization, recognize to be the most important thing in not only scientific endeavor, but in endeavor in general: that by working together and bringing different perspectives together, we can solve problems and overcome some of the greatest challenges of our time.

“Fostering a diverse and inclusive staff provides an environment where innovation thrives and everyone feels comfortable and secure in their job for any organization, scientific or otherwise.”

Mr Turing’s later life was marred by an unjust and prejudiced conviction for homosexual behavior, which was eventually overturned.

He was later granted a royal pardon after his death.

“Turing’s greatest impact at NPL was the people he worked with and inspired,” said Louise Wright, head of digital metrology.

“His ideas about artificial intelligence are still relevant, and his work at NPL continues to inspire scientists across the lab to use digital technology to provide data confidence. (This is a brief piece.)