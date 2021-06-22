According to the jury, a welfare-check officer sexually assaulted a woman who had fled her husband.

A missing woman was sexually raped by a police officer while doing a welfare check in a hotel room after she left from her husband during an altercation, according to a court hearing.

Rudvelle Walters is accused of placing his fingers into the woman’s underwear after telling her that he would only leave her hotel room if she kissed her friend who was sheltering with her.

According to Walters’ trial at Southwark Crown Court, he afterwards sent her a Facebook friend request and a private message saying “hi” with a heart emoji.

In February 2019, the defendant denied one charge of sexual assault, claiming that the two women became “overfamiliar” while speaking with him.

The alleged victim, a Polish lady in her twenties who cannot be recognized for legal reasons, described herself as “very surprised” by the occurrence and assumed Walters was not a cop but rather someone sent by her husband to check on her after an argument the night before.

Prosecutor Abigail Husbands described the alleged sexual assault as occurring around 6 a.m. at the Best Western Hotel in Wembley, north London, after Walters was summoned to her room following a missing persons report.

According to the court, he entered the room alone.

“She felt uncomfortable and requested him to leave,” Ms Husbands added.

“He claimed he’d kiss her if her buddy kissed him, and he tried to rip the duvet off her and kiss her.

She was really taken aback by what had occurred.

“(She) tried to persuade him to come to a halt.”

Walters is afterwards accused of putting his right hand up the left leg of the missing woman’s shorts, according to Ms Husbands.

“His hand was not there for long because she jumped away,” the prosecutor added.

“She was really taken aback by what had occurred.”

In a video interview with police, the alleged victim described her encounter as follows: “He stated he would go once he got a kiss.” ‘A kiss?’ I said again.

‘It’s not from you, you’re married,’ he added. (This is a brief piece.)