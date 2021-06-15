According to the Irish commissioner, the EU would ‘react decisively’ if the UK took unilateral action.

If the UK takes additional unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the next weeks, the EU financial services commissioner has warned that the EU will “react firmly.”

Mairead McGuinness told an Irish parliamentary hearing that there comes a point in a relationship where you “ought to respond” if you are not treated fairly or with respect.

The Irish commissioner stressed that the UK must demonstrate its commitment to the protocol’s full implementation.

By tying Northern Ireland to a variety of EU customs and regulatory standards, the protocol effectively creates a trade barrier between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Traders have also been hampered by the introduction of new checks on cargoes at the ports of Belfast and Larne.

“Both parties must work together,” Ms McGuinness added, “but unfortunately, there are major flaws in the UK’s execution of the agreement from our side.”

“The European Union has the tools to deal with these challenges, such as the infringement procedure launched in March in response to the UK’s breach of the protocol’s obligations, and if the UK takes further unilateral action in the coming weeks, the EU will react firmly to ensure that the UK complies with its international obligations.

“There comes a moment in a relationship where you need to respond if you’re not being treated properly or with respect.”

On Tuesday morning, Ms McGuinness testified before the Seanad Special Select Committee on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

“To have trust, we need to know that the UK would honour the pledges it made under the arrangement,” she said to TDs and senators.

“However, I am confident that with goodwill and a pragmatic approach, we can settle those issues.”

Ms McGuinness also told the committee that the Protocol is the "best and only conceivable answer" for ensuring peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland, as well as safeguarding the Good Friday Agreement and the EU's integrity.