According to the inquest, Ava White died from a single knife wound to the neck.

On November 25, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was assaulted in Liverpool city centre while attending the Christmas light switch-on with friends.

“This is an investigation into the death of a young lady, Ava Martin White, who was certified as having died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on November 25 this year,” senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello stated at the start of the inquest on Wednesday, December 15.

Mr Rebello told the court at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool that Ava’s mother, Leanne White, had recognized her.

“Ava had attended the light switch-on in Liverpool town centre on November 25,” he stated. She arrived in Williamson Square around 8.33 p.m.

“She then walks down Church Street and into Church Alley, where Ava is stabbed in the neck.”

“Paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service responded, and Ava was transferred to Alder Hey Hospital.”

Mr Rebello stated that a teenager was accused with her murder and had appeared in court.

“In light of that appearance on the murder accusation, I pause this investigation,” he added.

For legal reasons, a 14-year-old child has been charged with murder and could face a trial next year.

As the investigation into the death of Ava White continues, three more boys have been detained on suspicion of murder.

The three teenagers, ages 13, 14 and 15, were released three days following their arrest last month.

Mr Rebello requested that the coroner’s officer convey his condolences to Ava’s family, who were unable to attend the short hearing.

Robert Martin, Ava’s father, claimed the family was “totally crushed and grieved” after her death.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in her honor earlier this month, and flowers and balloons were left in her honor throughout the city.

Parents brought their children to pay their respects and watch the moving scenes.

Everton’s Jemma Murphy was there with her daughter Mayleigh McCarthy.

