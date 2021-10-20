According to the Home Secretary, the terror danger level against MPs has increased to a “substantial” level.

The terror threat level confronting MPs has been upped to “substantial,” according to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The news came after the assassination of MP Sir David Amess.

According to the Mirror, the Cabinet Minister stated in the Commons that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre had conducted a review of MPs’ safety.

Before the burial, scrambler bikers ride out as a ‘tribute’ to the dead father.

MPs face a “serious” terror threat, according to the center’s specialists, which is the same level as the UK as a whole.

“While we have not seen any information or intelligence that leads to any credible, specific, or imminent danger,” Ms Patel said, “I must update the House that the threat level facing Members of Parliament has now been assessed substantial.”

“Because this is on par with the current national threat to the UK as a whole, I can assure the House that our world-class intelligence and security services, as well as our counter-terror police, will now ensure that this change is correctly reflected in the operational posture.”

Sir David was stabbed numerous times at a constituency surgery at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday in what is considered to have been an Islamist terror attack.

Counter-terror police have detained a 25-year-old guy.

Following the murder of Jo Cox in a far-right terror attack in 2016, the Southend West MP is the second MP to be assassinated in recent years.

“I know that in the face of such horrific hatred, we stand together and unshakeable in this House, that those who use violence to try to divide us will never win, and we refuse to be intimidated by these dark forces,” said Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds. Yes, that includes the despicable person or persons who built a noose in Parliament Square today.” “We must now take essential actions not just for our personal safety but also for the safety of our staff and constituents,” he continued. Ms Patel also urged MPs’ staff to take advantage of the resources available to them so that they can “feel confident about their own safety and security” both within and outside Westminster.

She also stated that the government is looking into it. “The summary has come to an end.”