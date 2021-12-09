According to the health secretary, the NHS cannot demand more lockdowns.

According to the chairman of NHS Providers, the NHS cannot demand “severe and long-term lockdowns” at the “first scent of added pressure” from Covid.

The effectiveness of the vaccine rollout, according to Chris Hopson, chief executive of the organization representing NHS trusts, has changed the context of the pandemic.

It comes as the body warns that a lack of staff is now the most pressing issue confronting trusts as they prepare for a difficult winter.

This includes challenges with recruitment, with roughly 100,000 NHS openings, as well as the loss of critical personnel to other industries like as retail and hospitality, which pay higher for some jobs.

“NHS Providers has long held the position that, when it comes to public Covid infection control measures, the NHS lacks all of the information and evidence needed to balance health with economic and social concerns,” Mr Hopson added. Only the government has the authority to make such judgments.

“All of us in the NHS recognize that we can’t be in a situation where the NHS appears to demand that the country return to extremely extensive, severe, and long-term lockdowns at the first sniff of extra strain.”

“We acknowledge that vaccines have totally transformed the overall context, assuming their ongoing efficacy.”

“Over time, we will all need to transition from a Covid pandemic to a state where the virus is endemic, including the NHS.”

“NHS chiefs do worry, however, that the government’s public health messaging has been insufficiently clear and effective.

“We need to hear more often and clearly that even if you’ve been vaccinated, you still run the danger of contracting Covid-19 and spreading it to others.”

“As a result, we must all exercise extreme caution in our personal behavior, particularly while mixing inside with people we don’t live with.”

People leaving for employment in retail, bars, and restaurants, where they can earn bonuses and higher earnings overall, exacerbated the problems facing social care and the NHS, according to NHS providers.

In the last six months, an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 social care workers (about 3% to 4% of the total) have gone, according to the report.

A growing proportion of health and care workers are opting to retire early or return to work, according to the organization.