According to the head of an education organization, there are too many students going to university.

Ahead of A-level results day, an education charity director has stated that too many young people are going to university.

After exams were cancelled for the second year in a row owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, tens of thousands of students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will receive their A-level results on Tuesday, August 10.

Many students will be excited to attend university, but the Sutton Trust’s founder and executive chairman has expressed concerns about debt.

“I think there are too many students going to university,” Sir Peter Lampl told The Daily Telegraph.

“Too many people graduate with a lot of debt; the amounts of debt are astronomical, and they often graduate with talents that the market does not want.”

“The students will not be able to repay the debt, which is a major issue,” he continued. Who is going to foot the bill?

“We are providing the funds, the taxpayer is supporting this, and the taxpayer will not be reimbursed.”

According to the Telegraph, Sir Peter believes that a number of students would be “better served” by pursuing a degree apprenticeship, where “you earn as you learn, you graduate debt-free, and you graduate with marketable skills.”

Sir Peter founded the Sutton Trust in 1997 to encourage social mobility in the United Kingdom, and according to the trust’s website, he has contributed it more than £50 million.