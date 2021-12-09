According to the gaming industry, Americans set a new record for the amount of money won in a single year—$44 billion.

In 2021, American casinos made more money than they ever had before.

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), casinos in the United States earned $44.15 billion in 2018, beating the previous high of $43.65 billion set in 2019. Because not every state has disclosed its November earnings, the conclusions are based on data from October and some from previous month.

“The industry is in a strong position for a full recovery,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller in a statement. “With brick-and-mortar gaming setting records, expansion into new verticals, and domestic and international tourism recovering, the industry is in a strong position for a full recovery.”

The coronavirus pandemic will have a huge impact on the gaming industry in 2020. Despite the fact that the crisis has not abated, more casinos have reopened after months of dormancy. Enhanced safety procedures, such as more stringent cleaning and face mask requirements, were frequently implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earnings from tribal casinos are not included in the most recent numbers. When the rest of November’s figures, as well as December’s profits, are disclosed, the amount of total earnings is projected to grow from the already record-breaking figure.

Physical casinos generated $3.97 billion in revenue in October, making it a particularly busy month for casinos.

In October, Americans bet a total of $7.05 billion on sports in 25 countries, raising the year-to-date total to $42.19 billion. That’s roughly double what was wagered in the entire year of 2020, when only 17 markets were open.

Commercial sports bookies retained roughly $408 million in October after paying out winning bets and other fees, beating the previous monthly high of $405 million set in September.

Internet gambling brought in $357 million in October, rising 129 percent from the previous month and setting a new monthly high.

Furthermore, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota all established new annual revenue records. In October, Connecticut legalized sports betting and online gambling.

Traditional casino gambling, sports betting, and online betting income totaled $4.75 billion in October, the second-highest monthly total ever and up 30.7 percent from October 2019.

For the eighth month in a row, the gaming business has surpassed $4 billion in monthly revenue. Monthly revenue had never reached $4 billion before this year.

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.