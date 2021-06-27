According to the findings, cosmic dawn happened 250 to 350 million years after the Big Bang.

According to a recent study, the first time stars formed — the cosmic dawn – occurred 250 million to 350 million years after the Big Bang.

According to the findings, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is set to launch in November, will be sensitive enough to directly detect the birth of galaxies.

Six of the most distant galaxies currently known were studied in a new study led by experts from UCL and the University of Cambridge.

It has taken the majority of the universe’s lifespan for their light to reach us.

According to our findings, cosmic dawn occurred between 250 and 350 million years after the universe began.

They discovered that the distance between these galaxies and Earth matched to a time period of over 13 billion years ago, when the universe was just 550 million years old.

Researchers used Hubble and Spitzer Space Telescope photos to estimate the age of these galaxies, which ranged from 200 to 300 million years, allowing them to determine when their stars initially formed.

“Theorists assume that the universe was a dark place during the first few hundred million years, before the first stars and galaxies formed,” said lead author Dr Nicolas Laporte of the University of Cambridge, who started the experiment while at UCL.

“In astronomy, witnessing the initial moment when the cosmos was showered in stars is a major pursuit.

“Our findings suggest that cosmic dawn occurred between 250 and 350 million years after the Big Bang, and that galaxies like the ones we analyzed would have been bright enough to be observed with the James Webb Space Telescope at the time of their formation.”

The scientists examined the galaxies’ brightness, looking for a signal in their energy distribution that suggested the presence of atomic hydrogen in their stellar atmospheres.

This allowed them to calculate the age of the stars they contained.

When the stellar population ages, the hydrogen signal becomes stronger, but when the galaxy is more than a billion years old, it becomes weaker.

The age-dependence, according to the researchers. (This is a brief piece.)