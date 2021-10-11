According to the feds, a Navy engineer hid military secrets in a sandwich to sell to foreigners.

According to the Justice Department, a Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with attempting to provide knowledge regarding the design of American nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent.

According to court documents, Jonathan Toebbe allegedly gave the agent, whom he mistook for a foreign government representative, a memory card sandwiched between two slices of bread on half of a peanut butter sandwich in an unusual secret handoff. According to the Associated Press, the flash card contained design features and performance data of Virginia-class submarine reactors.

According to the Justice Department, a typed statement from Toebbe was also found on the card, which stated, “I hope your specialists are extremely delighted with the sample provided, and I appreciate the value of a minor exchange to grow our relationship.”

According to the government, Toebbe sold information to a source he believed represented a foreign power for over a year, according to a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against him. The court filings did not mention that country.

Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, were detained in West Virginia on Saturday after he dropped a removable memory card at a designated “dead drop” in the state, according to the Justice Department.

“Cruise missile fast-attack submarines, which include the latest in stealth, intelligence gathering, and weapons systems technology,” according to the Justice Department.

It was unclear whether the Toebbes, who are from Annapolis, Maryland, have retained legal counsel. The Navy did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

According to the FBI, the plan started in April 2020 when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign nation, stating that he was interested in selling operations manuals, performance reports, and other sensitive information to that country.

Authorities say he also gave directions on how to carry on the secret relationship in a letter that read: “Please accept my apologies for the terrible translation into your own tongue. This message should be forwarded to your military intelligence agency. This knowledge, I believe, will be extremely beneficial to your country. This isn’t a ruse.” The FBI obtained that package, which had a return address in Pittsburgh, in December of last year. This is a condensed version of the information.