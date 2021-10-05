According to the FBU, the number of firefighters has decreased dramatically during the last decade.

According to a research, tens of thousands of firefighter positions have been lost in the last decade, bringing the number to a record low.

Since the start of austerity in 2010, one in every five firefighting jobs has been lost in the UK, according to the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

“After years of enormous government cuts and staffing losses, there is a real fear that fire and rescue services may not be able to deal with every incident and fight all fires,” said FBU general secretary Matt Wrack.

“For example, we’ve seen senior service administrators say that the public should have realistic expectations about the ability to contain severe wildfires.

“The cuts are undermining the fire and rescue service’s day-to-day operations in every way; they are making people less safe.

“They also jeopardize our ability to respond to large-scale catastrophes, especially if multiple ones occur at the same time.

“Households have a right to feel safe. We all want to be able to stroll past fire stations and be confident that there are enough firefighters inside to keep us safe.”

“Firefighters work tirelessly every day to defend our communities, and the Government has consistently provided them with the resources they require to keep people safe,” a spokeswoman for the Home Office said.

“Nearly 3,000 more firefighters have been recruited across the country in the last year, with the Government investing £2.3 billion to assist their lifesaving efforts.”

According to Freedom of Information requests, more than 8,000 full-time firemen have lost their employment since 2010, out of a total of 11,680.

According to the union, there are 615 fewer firemen in West Yorkshire, 631 in Greater Manchester, 551 in Devon and Somerset, and 470 in the West Midlands than in 2010.

According to the FBU, reaction times for all types of fires have increased in England since 2010, while fire audit and home fire safety checks have decreased.