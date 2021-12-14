According to the European Court of Human Rights, all EU countries must recognize same-sex parents and their children.

The European Union’s top court has ruled that all 27 member states must recognize same-sex couples and families.

The European Court of Justice ruled in favor of two Bulgarian married moms whose adopted daughter, who was born in Spain, was denied a Bulgarian birth certificate. “Refusal [to acquire a birth certificate]could make it more difficult for a Bulgarian identity document to be obtained and, as a result, restrict the child’s exercise of the right of free movement and hence full enjoyment of her rights as a Union citizen,” the judges wrote in the court opinion. Because neither Kalina Ivanova nor Jane Jones, a British citizen born in Gibraltar, are Spanish and Jones is ineligible to transfer citizenship under the British Nationality Act of 1981, they were unable to get a birth certificate for their daughter, Sara. Because Bulgaria does not recognize same-sex marriages, their child became stateless when they attempted to get Bulgarian citizenship under Ivanova.

This decision, however, alters that. Sara and her mothers may be “recognized by all member states as having the right, as parents of a Union citizen who is a minor and of whom they are the primary caretakers, to accompany that child when she exercises her rights,” according to the court. Same-sex marriage is legal in 16 of the EU’s 27 member states, including Spain. Bulgaria is one of the eleven countries that does not have one.

“We look forward to seeing rainbow families enjoying their right to freedom of movement and other fundamental rights on an equal basis with anyone else,” said Arpi Avetisyan of Europe’s LGBTI rights group ILGA.

The court pointed out that in Bulgaria, where same-sex marriage is prohibited, the birth certificate contains two boxes for “mother” and “father,” each of which can only contain one name. The child’s Bulgarian mother opposed.

There are 16 countries in the EU that allow legal same-sex marriage, out of a total of around 30 countries in the world.

According to ILGA, this latest judgement backs up EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s statement last year, in which she backed LGBT rights by declaring, “If you are a parent in one nation, you are a parent in every country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a condensed version of the information.