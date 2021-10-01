According to the estimate, a million additional health and care workers will be required during the next ten years.

According to a new estimate, more than one million additional health and care workers will be required over the next decade to meet rising demand for care.

According to data from the nonprofit The Health Foundation, further 488,000 health workers and 627,000 social care workers will be needed over the next decade to meet demand and recover from the epidemic.

This would result in a 40% rise in the health workforce, more than doubling the increase seen in the previous decade.

According to the organization, the number of social care workers will need to expand by 53 percent, or four times more than in the previous ten years.

The data were released on Friday by the Health Foundation Research and Economic Analysis for the Long Term (Real) Centre, which stated that a considerable increase in the workforce will necessitate “considerably” more financing over the next ten years.

An aging population, expanding numbers of people with long-term chronic health conditions, and a large backlog in care as a result of the pandemic, according to the organization, are driving the increased need.

According to the analysis, the NHS alone will need to increase at twice the rate of the previous decade, and much closer to the historic norm.

This would result in a £70 billion boost in financing by 2030/31, a 3.2 percent annual real terms rise.

According to the organisation, social care funding will need to rise faster than the NHS, reversing a record of static social care spending.

The research identifies a widening gap between the demand for services, particularly primary, acute, mental health, and social care, and the available people and resources to meet those demands.

To attract new people to roles and retain current employees, the charity is appealing for increased investment in training and recruitment in the UK and worldwide, as well as competitive remuneration, working conditions, and career advancement.

According to the analysis, the anticipated staffing shortfall is on top of current vacancies in the health and care system, which include 94,000 openings in the NHS and 112,000 in social care.

“If the Government does not take action now to invest in the workforce, the NHS and social care system are set to face a decade of expanding staff,” said Anita Charlesworth, Director of Research and Real Centre at the Health Foundation.

