According to the Department of Justice, Alabama has yet to fix its prisons, where 33 inmates have died in the last three years.

According to the Associated Press, the US Department of Justice said Alabama prisons had remained unimproved after 33 convicts died in the last three years owing to overcrowding and understaffing.

Alabama was alerted by the Justice Department more than two years ago that its jail conditions were illegal. Last Friday, the department revised its complaint after a federal court instructed them to be more detailed in their accusations.

Between 2018 and 2020, at least 33 convicts were slain at the institution, according to the filing. Seven inmates were stabbed, suffocated, or choked to death in 2021, according to the Justice Department.

According to officials, jail violence is still high, and the institutions are “overcrowded and severely understaffed.” Alabama has admitted that its jails have problems, but it is contesting in court charges that the conditions are unconstitutional.

The Justice Department wrote in the complaint that “prisoners at Alabama’s Prisons for Men have continued daily to face a high risk of death, physical violence, and sexual abuse at the hands of other prisoners in the two and a half years following the United States’ original notification to the State of Alabama of unconstitutional conditions of confinement.”

The case claims the state of running prisons with such bad circumstances that they violate the United States Constitution’s bar on cruel and unusual punishment, as well as accusing state officials of being purposefully apathetic to the problem.

While the department did not report any homicides in 2021 in monthly reports, authorities claimed that at least ten prisoner-on-prisoner homicides “had been reported by the media and activists in calendar year 2021.” Deaths that are still being investigated are not counted in the jail system’s statistics.

Officials reported that a 53-year-old prisoner at Donaldson died after being strangled, and that a message found on him indicated that he was afraid for his life because another prisoner had ordered a “hit” on him.

Officials reported that a 53-year-old prisoner at Donaldson died after being strangled, and that a message found on him indicated that he was afraid for his life because another prisoner had ordered a "hit" on him.

The Associated Press filed a records request in September, requesting information on the number of inmate fatalities being investigated as possible homicides. On November 2, the agency answered that "no death investigation has been labeled as a 'possible homicide,' so we cannot give that information." There is, according to the Justice Department.