According to the Department of Homeland Security, social media chatter around the Capitol Rioter protest includes targeting lawmakers.

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence report, social media conversation about a Saturday gathering at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump includes references of targeting a US congressman and other political people. According to the Associated Press, rally organizers have stated that the rally is intended to show support for “political prisoners,” referring to those charged and incarcerated for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurgency.

So far, more than 600 people have been charged in connection with the January incident, with roughly 60 of them being held in custody. According to the DHS assessment, several social media posts suggested storming the Capitol again on Friday night, and one user even “commented on kidnapping a known member of Congress.” According to the Associated Press, the document did not include the name of the named politician.

“Other references to violence found on social media include talk of utilizing the demonstration to target local Jewish organizations, government officials, and ‘liberal churches,’” the report stated.

Extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers were expected to participate, but some senior members of the groups have vowed they won’t be there and have warned others not to. The gathering has been mostly ignored by far-right online talk, and Republican leaders are downplaying it.

Law enforcement officers, on the other hand, are not taking any chances. The Capitol’s fence has been re-erected, at least temporarily. Police are bracing themselves for the potential that some demonstrators would arrive armed. Hundreds of counter-demonstrators are expected, and conflicts are possible. The D.C. police department has been activated, and the United States Capitol Police have requested assistance from other law enforcement organizations in the area.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has accepted a request for around 100 soldiers of the D.C. National Guard to be stationed at a local armory near the Capitol, ready to be called upon as backup for other law enforcement agencies and to defend the Capitol building and legislative offices. They won’t have guns, but they will have batons and protective jackets for self-defense.

On Friday, police authorities planned to put out their security measures.

Many far-right commenters on prominent internet platforms like Telegram slammed the protest.