According to the Dalian Atkinson trial, police officers were never instructed to restrain a person’s head with their feet.

In the prosecution of an officer accused of murdering ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson, a retired expert police trainer testified that he “would never train” colleagues to use a foot to restrain someone’s head on the ground.

On Friday, Ian Mills, a 28-year veteran of the force, told Birmingham Crown Court that he had never trained officers to kick anyone in the head.

“You can’t train it; it’s pointless to train it… “Most individuals, down down, can deliver kicks,” he remarked.

Prosecutors allege that West Mercia Police Constable Benjamin Monk, who denies murder and manslaughter, used unlawful and excessive force in discharging his Taser for the final 33 seconds and then kicking former Aston Villa player Atkinson twice in the head.

Mr. Atkinson died in hospital after being handcuffed near his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, in the early hours of August 15, 2016.

Monk, who had previously described his kicks as “instinctive” and “not-targeted,” told the jury he was “terrified” that he and his colleague “were going to die” during the fight.

He has described himself as “unpredictable and volatile.” Mr Atkinson, a former Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town player, claimed to be “the Messiah” and threatened to take the policemen “to the gates of hell.”

Jurors have been heard that Monk’s kicks were so powerful that the marks from the officer’s right boot were left imprinted on the former athlete’s forehead.

Monk, 43, previously testified in his own defense that he had no recollection of putting his boot on Mr Atkinson’s head after tasering him.

Despite two other police officers arriving at the scene seeing him with his foot “laying” on the 48-year-old, the court heard.

You can’t teach it anything. It is completely useless (to train it).

Mr Mills, a police use of force and Taser training expert, was asked by Monk’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs QC if he had ever trained cops to “kick someone in the head” when giving expert evidence for the defense.

“No,” he said.

Actually, there are two reasons for this.

“What if. (This is a brief piece.)