According to the current ideas, residents could profit from Wirral Council developments.

Wirral Council is pushing ahead with a ground-breaking scheme that could see homeowners profit from council developments.

Local individuals and companies would be able to invest in major council programmes and receive a financial return under the authority’s nascent “Community Bonds” project, which councillors voted to investigate further at last night’s Policy and Resources Committee meeting.

Last year, West Berkshire and Warrington councils ran this scheme, with £1 million in bonds raised to build solar installations in each town.

The majority of Community Bonds schemes are set up to assist vital environmental or social objectives, which means they might benefit Wirral towns and villages while also making money for people who invest in them.

Moreover, rather than enabling initiatives in locations like Wirral to be dominated by investors from hundreds of miles away, such plans seek to keep money inside an area and support the local economy.

Community Bonds, on the other hand, have higher borrowing rates than other methods of obtaining funding for essential projects, according to Wirral Council’s assessment.

Cllr Tom Anderson, who leads the Tory group on Wirral Council, queried how much time and money it will take the council to set up the plan, given the strain the pandemic has placed on its staff, at last night’s meeting.

Wirral Council’s head of resources, Shaer Halewood, said it would depend on how the council decided to manage the Community Bonds scheme, but admitted it could be difficult to run given the demands on officers’ time.

Pat Cleary of the Green Party emphasized his support for the project and the “social value” it could provide.

The councillor for Birkenhead and Tranmere believes the Community Bonds scheme might save the council money by reducing the number of expensive requests for government support.

Community Bonds, according to Labour councillor Yvonne Nolan, could become “another weapon in the arsenal” for the council’s fundraising efforts.

Finally, the committee adopted a motion to investigate Community Bonds further, with an amendment from Cllr Anderson asking council personnel to determine how much time and money it would take. “The summary has come to an end.”