According to the court, new regulations would grant the Scottish Parliament “unparalleled authority.”

According to the Supreme Court, two proposed amendments agreed unanimously by Holyrood might grant Scottish courts “unparalleled” powers to overturn UK Parliament legislation.

Two Bills approved by the Scottish Parliament to incorporate international treaties into Scottish law are being challenged in the UK’s highest court.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill, which would oblige public authorities to respect children and young people’s rights, was unanimously passed by the Scottish Parliament in March.

It would also allow children, young people, and their advocates to go to court to vindicate their rights, as well as allowing courts to overturn laws that are incompatible with the UNCRC.

“The UNCRC Bill seeks to advance children’s rights in Scotland. The true goal of imposing the responsibility on public authorities is to preserve children’s rights and to promote their fulfillment in Scotland, according to James Mure QC, who represents the Lord Advocate for Scotland.

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, had previously expressed concerns that the Act could impose legal obligations on UK Ministers that would be outside the scope of the Scottish Government’s authority, and had submitted it to the Supreme Court for direction.

Similar concerns were raised about the European Charter of Local Self-Government (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill, which was similarly passed unanimously by MSPs.

Sir James Eadie QC, for the Attorney General and Advocate General for Scotland, told the court on Monday that the case was about "whether the Scottish Parliament has the legislative competence to subject acts of the UK Parliament to the need to comply with the UNCRC and to assign or delegate to the Scottish courts powers to strike down, rewrite, or declare incompatible provisions of the acts of the UK Parliament."

The UK government’s reservations “are not about the substance of the legislation,” but rather whether the Scottish Parliament has the legal authority to approve the Bills, according to the UK government.

"Both Bills, in slightly different ways, seek to bestow upon the Scottish courts enormous and, in part, unmatched powers to interpret," Sir James wrote in his written submissions.