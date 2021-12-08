According to the court, Maxwell grabbed a teenage girl and told her she had a fantastic figure for Epstein.

A court heard Ghislaine Maxwell touched a 14-year-old girl who informed her she had been raped and molested when she was four years old.

One of the defendant’s accusers, who gave her name as “Carolyn,” testified that the defendant informed her she “had a wonderful figure for (Jeffrey) Epstein and his buddies.”

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, 59, is accused of luring young females to massage rooms to be assaulted by Epstein.

Carolyn told jurors she met Epstein through Virginia Roberts, the Duke of York accuser, and that she was in the same room with Ms Roberts when she had sex with the infamous financier.

The witness stated Maxwell stroked her breasts in Epstein’s massage room before telling her she had a “wonderful body type” in Federal court in the Southern District of New York on Monday.

Carolyn testified under cross-examination by defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca that she saw a “naked and pregnant” photo of Maxwell, including one of her “lying on the lawn.”

“I recall telling her I had been raped and molested… starting at the age of four,” Carolyn stated when asked by Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey about conversations she had with Maxwell about her past.

“I told her that I was too young and there was no way in hell my mother was going to let me leave the country,” the witness stated when the defendant offered her to Epstein’s private island.

“I told her I was 14,” Carolyn stated when asked if she revealed Maxwell her age.

“Did she continue to book massages with Epstein after you told her you were 14?”

“Yes.”

Carolyn said in front of the jury that she told Maxwell she wanted to be a massage therapist.

“She asked me whether I ever used them and I told her no,” Carolyn said when asked if the defendant had ever discussed sex toys with her.

“Do you recall having any conversations concerning your breast and hip sizes?”

"I was just getting fully undressed and she walked in and felt my boobs, hips, and buttocks and stated I had a fantastic body for Mr.