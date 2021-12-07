According to the court, Jeffrey Epstein sent $30 million to Ghislaine Maxwell during an eight-year period.

A court heard that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell got more than $30 million (£22.6 million) from convicted businessman Jeffrey Epstein over an eight-year period.

According to documents provided to the Federal court in the Southern District of New York, Maxwell spent $7.4 million of the money he got on a green helicopter.

Between 1999 and 2007, 30.7 million dollars was moved to Maxwell according to JP Morgan bank statements from either Epstein’s or his company’s accounts.

On Monday, JP Morgan’s executive director, Patrick McHugh, explained several aspects of bank statements to the trial jury, including a single 18.3 million dollar wire transfer from Epstein to Maxwell in October 1999.

Mr McHugh further confirmed that in September 2002, Epstein sent another $5 million to the defendant.

The final transfer shown to the court came from a 7.4 million dollar account in which Epstein was the “beneficial owner.”

According to Maxwell’s account statements, the money was transferred the same day to an account called Air Ghislaine Inc, before being used to buy a green helicopter from an account called Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation for $7,352,825 dollars.

Mr McHugh was asked by defense attorney Christian Everdell to clarify that there was no proof of wrongdoing in the transactions, to which the witness replied that he had no way of knowing but that it did not appear to be the case.