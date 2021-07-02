According to the court, an NHS worker was an innocent victim of gang violence that was “petty but lethal.”

A young NHS worker was stabbed to death by four gang members seeking for targets in enemy territory in a “petty but lethal game of one-upmanship,” a court heard.

David Gomoh, a 24-year-old marketing graduate, died on April 26 last year, during the initial wave of the epidemic.

Mr. Gomoh was slain while working in the health service’s supply and procurement department.

Mr Gomah managed to rise to his feet and stumble the short distance home after suffering catastrophic injuries in the attack in Freemasons Road, Canning Town, east London, but he bled to death in front of his shocked family.

Murder charges have been filed against David Ture, 19, of no known address, Vagnei Colubali, 22, of Kendal Way in Cambridge, Muhammad Jalloh, 19, of no specified address, and a 17-year-old boy from Telford, Shropshire.

Mr Gomoh was chosen almost at random by members of the Northside Newham Gang to send a message to the Custom House and Beckton gangs, the Old Bailey heard on Friday. Despite having no involvement with gang violence, Mr Gomoh was chosen almost at random by members of the Northside Newham Gang to send a message to the Custom House and Beckton gangs.

The Northside Newham Gang is believed to be affiliated with all four accused.

The jury was informed that the four defendants had reportedly targeted another individual in the same place before the fatal attack, but that the man – who has never been identified – had escaped.

Mr Gomoh was on the phone with his girlfriend just seconds before the attack, when she heard someone ask, “Where are you from?” followed by the sounds of a fight, according to the court.

“What had David Gomoh done to earn such a fate?” remarked prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC. He was unfortunate enough to dwell in a London neighborhood inhabited by competing gangs.

“Rival gangs engaged in a deadly rivalry with one another, rival gangs who enjoy attacking one another, and rival gangs who enjoy boasting about the destruction they have wreaked on one another.”

The murder, according to Mr Glasgow. (This is a brief piece.)