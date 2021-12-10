According to the court, Alex Murdaugh now faces nearly 50 charges for stealing $6.2 million from clients.

State prosecutors accuse famed South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh of stealing more than $6.2 million from his clients, and he now faces nearly 50 charges. Murdaugh has been involved in a variety of legal matters both within and outside of his legal practice, including running a bogus bank account and an alleged plot to have himself shot and killed so that his son could collect insurance money.

Murdaugh, 53, was indicted on 21 new charges on Thursday, alleging that between 2016 and 2020, he ran seven schemes to defraud his clients of a percentage of their settlement money. According to court documents, he would do so by informing customers that their settlements were lower than expected or that they would have to pay additional costs for services such as accident reconstruction.

Prosecutors claimed he would then transfer the remaining settlement funds to a fictitious account. According to the new indictments, he stole $1.4 million during these schemes.

Nearly 50 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, computer crimes, money laundering, and forgery have been filed against him. If Murdaugh is convicted of all counts, which are all felonies, he may face hundreds of years in prison.

His problems, though, go beyond the courtroom. In June, Murdaugh’s wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were discovered shot to death at their home in South Carolina. No charges have been brought in connection with the deaths, which remain unsolved, and Murdaugh’s lawyers have disputed that he was involved.

Paul Murdaugh was slated to stand trial at the time of the killings on a charge of boating under the influence causing death after allegedly causing a mishap in February 2019 that killed Mallory Beach, 19 years old.

Murdaugh’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new financial allegations.

Murdaugh’s father, grandpa, and great-grandfather all worked as prosecutors in Hampton County, which has only two lanes on every route heading to the county seat. The family also built a large private legal company with dozens of attorneys that specialize in suing railways and obtaining worker injury claims.

Murdaugh’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new financial allegations.

Prosecutors said Murdaugh told the attorney of a deceased woman’s estate that he only recovered $30,000, but since the award, he has recovered more than $100,000. This is a condensed version of the information.