According to the court, a ‘ancient ghost’ stayed at the home of the slain doctor and his daughter.

According to a court hearing, a handyman told detectives that an ancient supernatural spirit named Robert resided at the home of a deceased psychiatrist and her 14-year-old daughter.

On the morning of October 1 last year, police discovered the remains of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and 14-year-old Vian Mangrio at their fire-damaged semi-detached house in Burnley, Lancashire.

Shahbaz Khan, 51, was apprehended after CCTV evidence showed him visiting the residence the day before, where he had previously performed various modifications, including a garage conversion.

When police investigated his home, they discovered a bag containing tens of thousands of pounds worth of gold jewelry belonging to the physician, known locally as Dr Saman, in the loft.

A phone was also found at the address, with internet searches for “what is dna” and “can we collect dna from burn bodies for investigations,” according to Preston Crown Court.

On Tuesday, jurors witnessed Khan “throw himself” across his police station cell and into his bed after being informed that the room was being observed by personnel.

He later revealed that he had been visited by a man named Robert, who had grabbed him by the throat and slammed his head against the wall.

“He will tell you that Robert was, and is, a jinn,” said prosecutor David McLachlan QC. In Islamic traditions, the jinn is most commonly translated as a supernatural spirit, and we believe Shahbaz Khan was attempting to set up his defense by claiming he was attacked in his cell by a supernatural spirit.

“What the prosecution says is complete nonsense.”

The next day, when examined by cops, he made jerking gestures and claimed them his name was Robert Smith Wood, that he was 620 years old, and that he resided at Dr Saman’s home address, according to the court.

Khan claimed he saw Robert and Rita, another alleged jinn, whenever he went to the residence on Colne Road.

He claimed Dr. Saman told him Robert had shattered a mirror because he was enraged that an expansion had been erected in “his area” and that he had continued to move the dining room. (This is a brief piece.)