According to the coroner, a man was shot by police and is suspected of murdering a neighbor.

A coroner’s court heard that a guy shot by police is accused of murdering a neighbor who came to the rescue of a youngster believed to be in danger.

After being summoned to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40 a.m. on June 26, Thames Valley Police found the body of roads officer Richard James Woodcock, 38, as they forced their way into a residence at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

According to Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court, Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after a police officer fired four shots.

On Friday, two separate inquests into the deaths of Mr Woodcock and Mr Igweani were held.

Mr Igweani was suspected of murdering Mr Woodcock, according to Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police’s major crime section, who spoke at the start of the inquest into Mr Woodcock’s death.

“Neighbors reported hearing a female crying and shouting for help,” he added, adding that police received a 999 call about 9.40 a.m. reporting a continuing disturbance at Two Mile Ash.

“Before police arrived, a female and a young child had managed to flee the address.

“However, Richard Woodcock, from a nearby property, had gone to the premises to assist in the rescue of a small boy, who was believed to be still in the property and in danger of serious harm,” he told the court.

According to Mr Blaik, police were unable to obtain admission because the door was locked, but weapons officers who rushed to the scene in an unarmed role to provide urgent support were able to gain entry.

“After forcing entry to the residence, the officers discovered a deceased male on the floor, who has since been identified as Richard Woodcock.

“They were also aware that there was a disturbed little child at the address,” he added.

Another individual, now identified as Mr Igweani, “immediately got aggressive” towards the officers, according to Mr Blaik.

He said a Taser was used, but it was ineffective, and Kelvin Igweani barricaded himself in the main bedroom.

