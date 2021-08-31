According to the Census, 19% of Americans aged 55 to 64 are childless, with the number expected to rise.

According to the Associated Press, over 19 percent of Americans aged 55 to 64 remain childless, and that percentage is anticipated to rise, according to a data released by the United States Census Bureau on Tuesday.

According to the report, nearly one in every six Americans aged 55 and up is childless, based on data from a 2018 survey. 85.2 percent of those were white, with 79 percent being non-Hispanic white. Meanwhile, 15.9% of persons aged 65 to 74 and 10.9 percent of adults aged 75 and beyond were childless.

The paper concluded, “This suggests that childless adults will make up a larger part of the older adult population in the future, underscoring the necessity of research like this study.”

“Childless older women appear to be in a better situation in later life than their male counterparts,” the survey stated. “They had greater personal net worth and self-rated health ratings than childless men.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the United States, older persons who are childless are more likely to be college educated, employed, and white than those who have children, and their numbers are increasing.

The report from the Census Bureau is the first of its type.

The statistical office conducted the survey to gain a better knowledge of childless adults, whose numbers are increasing as marriage rates decline and the population ages. Despite the fact that having children outside of marriage has become more prevalent among young individuals, marriage has generally been seen as a prerequisite for motherhood among the older generation, according to the Census Bureau.

According to the survey, non-Hispanic white older adults were more likely than biological parents to be non-Hispanic white (79 percent vs. 72.8 percent), and they were more likely to be born in the United States (90 percent vs. 84.7 percent for parents).

About three-quarters of men and women with children, as well as childless women, stated their physical health was excellent, very good, or good. However, childless men accounted for more than 71 percent of the total.

When compared to childless older adults, those with children were more likely to live with a spouse, while the childless were more likely to live alone than parents, implying that childless older persons have fewer resources. This is a condensed version of the information.