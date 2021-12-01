According to the CDC, the first Omicron Variant Case in the United States was discovered in California.

According to health experts, the first case of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the United States has been verified in California.

“The California and San Francisco departments of public health, as well as the CDC, have established that Omicron variant caused a recent case of COVID-19 in a California individual,” Dr. Anthony Fauci stated at a White House press briefing on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the sick person had just returned from South Africa on November 22. Around November 18, the Omicron strain was detected in South Africa for the first time. It’s been proven in a few European countries as well.

The infected person’s symptoms are improving, according to the CDC, and they are currently in self-quarantine. They were properly vaccinated and are merely showing signs of illness.

The case was confirmed by the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health, which used genome sequencing to determine that the virus found was the Omicron variety.

“The recent appearance of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) underscores the necessity of COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, and overall preventative methods.” Vaccinations are advised for people aged 5 and up, while boosters are recommended for people aged 18 and up, according to the statement.

On Nov. 26, the Omicron variation was categorized as a new variant.