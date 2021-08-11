According to the CDC, one million people have chosen to have a third COVID booster shot.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1 million people elected to obtain a booster dose after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

An estimated 1.1 million people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination returned for a third, unlawful booster injection, according to a CDC internal briefing paper acquired by ABC News.

Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and then received a booster are not included in the study. According to the document, the states with the most persons opting for a booster shot were Florida, Ohio, California, Illinois, and Tennessee.

A booster dosage for any of the three COVID-19 vaccinations has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In April, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated that it is “probable” that completely vaccinated patients may require a third dosage to achieve coronavirus immunity within a year of vaccination. Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky stated that yearly COVID-19 vaccinations, comparable to seasonal flu vaccinations, would be required.

The CDC and FDA issued a joint statement on July 8 stating that the need for booster doses would not be decided until more study is done on the vaccines’ efficacy and the possibility of fading protection.

“At this moment, Americans who have been completely vaccinated do not require a booster dose. The FDA, CDC, and [the National Institutes of Health]are working together on a science-based, rigorous procedure to determine whether or not a booster is needed. “If and when research reveals that booster doses are required, we will be ready.”

Booster injections will be required “sooner or later,” according to White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, who remarked on Meet the Press this past Sunday.

“If you look at the data from Pfizer,” Fauci added, referring to the vaccine’s efficacy percentages, “it fell down from the 90s to approximately 84 after a few months.”

“The most recent data for Moderna shows that it isn’t really going down,” he added, “but everyone assumes, and I believe correctly, that sooner or later you’ll see an attenuation to the point where we’ll have to give them an additional boost.”

If the, according to Fauci. This is a condensed version of the information.