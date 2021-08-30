According to the book, double killer Christopher Halliwell may be responsible for another 27 deaths.

According to a new book, double killer Christopher Halliwell may be related to another 27 unsolved deaths.

Becky Godden-Edwards, 20, and Sian O’Callaghan, 22, were abducted after leaving nightclubs in Swindon, and Halliwell is serving a life sentence.

Becky’s body was buried without her head or limbs, and her skull was never found, according to MirrorOnline.

READ MORE: After seeing what a group of lads are wearing, a man tells the bartender to contact the cops.

The claims are made in The New Millennium Serial Killer, a novel by former police intelligence officer Chris Clark and crime writer Bethan Trueman that would make him one of Britain’s most notorious killers.

They believe Halliwell targeted scores of women over a 20-year period in the UK, saying he discarded their naked and frequently mutilated bodies in or near rivers, taking clothing as a souvenir.

Police discovered a hidden stockpile of 60 articles of women’s clothing maintained by killer Halliwell after he took them to Sian’s body in 2011.

Only two of the items have ever been identified: a cardigan worn by Becky and a high-heeled boot worn by Sian before to her kidnapping.

A total of twelve sketches Police have yet to divulge the sites that Halliwell created that could be burial grounds.

The writers believe Halliwell is responsible for the disappearance of York chef Claudia Lawrence, who went 12 years ago. Police are presently combing two lakes and forest in their quest for the missing 35-year-old.

They also suspect Halliwell, who was infatuated with narrow boats and had over 200 automobiles, is responsible for a string of East Lancs Ripper murders.

A mysterious killer is said to have brutally murdered and sexually mutilated three women but was never apprehended.

The book also investigates the disappearances of three women in Halliwell’s native county of Wiltshire, as well as the murder of Sally Ann John.

“We’re looking at 27 more murders,” retired cop Chris Clark stated. There have been 21 killings and six persons have gone missing, all of whom are thought to have been murdered.”

“There is overwhelming evidence pointing to the conclusion that Halliwell is responsible,” said Steve Fulcher, a former cop who assisted in Halliwell’s arrest, in the book’s foreword.

“The summary comes to an end.”