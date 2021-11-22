According to the Biden administration, “no decision” has been made on whether or not to tap US oil reserves.

While President Joe Biden was expected to announce plans to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as Americans grapple with rising gas costs, no decision has been made.

According to Bloomberg, the US is considering releasing more than 35 million barrels at some point. Other countries, such as India, Japan, and South Korea, could participate in the release.

However, a National Security Council spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday that no decision had been taken.

“There has been no decision. I’d want to point out that we’ve been saying for weeks that we’re in talks with other energy consumers to ensure that global energy supplies and pricing don’t jeopardize the global recovery. The discussions are ongoing, and we’re considering a variety of instruments for when and if action is required “According to the statement.

According to AAA, national gas prices averaged $3.409 per gallon on Monday. The average price of gasoline in California has risen to $4.706 a gallon.

The price has dropped somewhat since November 15, when it was $3.415 per gallon on average. According to AAA, gas prices averaged $2.111 per gallon in November 2020.

In a letter submitted to President Barack Obama on November 9, lawmakers urged Biden to consider releasing barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

A group of Democratic senators wrote, “We request that you investigate all instruments available at your disposal to cut US gasoline costs.” “The Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be released, and crude oil exports will be prohibited. We hope you will take these and other things into consideration in order to make gasoline more affordable for all Americans.” According to Ben Cahill, a senior scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Energy Security and Climate Change Program, tapping into the oil reserve would be less dangerous than a ban on crude oil exports, but would only provide a short-term gain.

