According to the author of “Black Swan,” the Afghanistan war is “mostly a wealth transfer” to military contractors.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of The Black Swan, commented on the situation in Afghanistan on Saturday, calling it “primarily a wealth transfer from US taxpayers to military contractors.”

Other analysts have focused on the involvement of military contractors, and this observation adds to them. “The Taliban Didn’t Win in Afghanistan, the Defense Contractors Did,” writes Saqib Qureshi, a visiting fellow at the London School of Economics, in a recent op-ed for This website.

Many people responded to Taleb’s post on Twitter by pointing out that Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, said years ago that the goal in Afghanistan was to “have an endless war, not a successful war,” in order to “wash money out of the US tax bases…into the hands of the transnational security elite.”

“I am not asserting conspiracy, only facts,” Taleb said in a tweet.

A similar claim had been made by Julian Assange.

https://t.co/AWMw1OnJl4

August 21, 2021 — Nacho “il Zonzoliere” Oliveras (@NachoOliveras)

The Black Swan was named one of the 12 novels that altered the world by The Sunday Times in 2009. Taleb discusses the consequences of unanticipated events and how humans attempt to explain and rationalize them.

Taleb’s most recent Afghanistan appointment was not his first. On Wednesday, he compared a D.C. analyst’s mental clarity to a box of tangled wires when discussing the Afghan scenario. That same day, he said that Irish philosopher Edmund Burke was “the thinker most vindicated by Afghanistan: reform that isn’t incremental, slow, and pragmatic ends up blowing up (Reflections on the Revolution in France).”

A D.C. analyst’s mental clarity.#Afghanistan https://t.co/M1rSMJJFcV

19 August 2021 — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb)

Many Afghans are attempting to exit their nation, which has fallen under Taliban control as a result of the US withdrawal, which has been widely criticized. Over the last week, the US has struggled to promptly evacuate embassy workers and Afghans who had assisted Americans over a two-decade-long war.

Thousands of people flooded the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, with some hanging to US military planes before takeoff, according to images and videos that emerged on social media.

President Joe Biden insisted on it at his first address on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.