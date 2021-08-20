According to the ADL, new ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards should be investigated for offensive comments.

As production on the long-running game show continues, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has asked for a probe into alleged “disparaging remarks” by new Jeopardy! presenter Mike Richards.

Richards, a former executive producer on the show, was chosen earlier this month to succeed veteran host Alex Trebek, who died last year. His appointment was met with immediate controversy, as well as the reappearance of his claimed previous provocative words and actions, causing Richards to issue a public apology. On Thursday, the ADL ignored Richards’ apology, claiming that the host’s “pattern” of behavior necessitated an investigation.

“New ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards’ insulting remarks about Jews, women, and Asians are no laughing matter,” the ADL tweeted, along with a link to a Washington Post article on a piece published on Wednesday by the website The Ringer. “Stereotyping is a gateway to hatred, and his apology fails to acknowledge the harm it causes. This pattern has been reported, and it merits further investigation.”

The Ringer report revealed remarks Richards made while working as a producer on The Price is Right and presenting a podcast called The Randumb Show in 2013 and 2014. Richards questioned co-host Beth Triffon about whether she had ever taken nude images of herself during an awkward interaction during a September 2014 program. During numerous other episodes, Richards made derogatory remarks about women’s body and wardrobe choices.

Richards made an antisemitic joke in pig Latin after a guest brought up huge noses on the show, saying, “Ixnay on the ose-nay… She’s not one of those ew-Jays.” Richards is also accused of making insulting statements towards disabled individuals, the impoverished, and Haiti. Prior to his nomination as the host of Jeopardy!, it was reported that Richards expressed sorrow for not firing a model on The Price is Right when she revealed she was pregnant.

Richards said in a statement acquired by The Ringer after its publication, "It is humbling to confront a horribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago."