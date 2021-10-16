According to Terry McAuliffe’s attorney general, a ‘extreme abortion ban’ would follow a GOP victory in Virginia.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, said on Saturday that if Republicans win the governorship and attorney generalships in the Old Dominion next month, a “extreme” abortion ban would be enacted.

In a tweet on Saturday, Herring stated, “A Republican Governor in Virginia would sign an extreme abortion ban, and a Republican Attorney General would enforce it.” “Voter turnout will determine the outcome of this election, and we must vote as though our rights depend on it.” In Virginia, a Republican governor would approve a severe abortion ban, which would be enforced by a Republican Attorney General.

Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) (@MarkHerringVA) (@MarkHerringVA) (@MarkHerringVA) 16th of October, 2021 Following Texas’ recent abortion ban, abortion availability has become a major campaign topic in Virginia. Herring and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe—who previously served as the state’s governor from 2014 to 2018—have attempted to portray GOP governor and attorney general candidates Glenn Youngkin and Jason Miyares as extremists who would enact a similar ban.

Youngkin, who is anti-abortion but supports exceptions for rape, incest, and saving a mother’s life, has stated that he would have refused to sign the Texas ban. He did, however, express support for a “pain threshold bill.” “We can get down together and draft legislation. What I’ve stated is that I think a pain threshold law, or legislation, would be useful “During a debate in September, he added.

Despite this, he has embraced the Susan B. Anthony List’s backing, a group that has pushed against reproductive rights.

In a letter to “pro-life” activists, Youngkin wrote, “As the next Governor of Virginia, I will gladly stand up for the unborn and their mothers.” “Life, in my opinion, begins at conception. My beliefs are shaped not only by my faith, but also by science.” McAuliffe has portrayed himself as a “block wall” in the Old Dominion, defending abortion rights. During the same debate, he promised to relax the rule that three doctors sign off on the procedure, calling it a matter of fairness for rural women, according to the Associated Press.

Jason Miyares, a Republican attorney general candidate, has likewise stated that while he is anti-abortion, he. This is a condensed version of the information.