According to Sturgeon, Cop26 must enable an equitable transition to net-zero for the entire planet.

According to Nicola Sturgeon, the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) must be a “global turning point” to help people all around the world benefit from the transition to net-zero energy.

Scotland’s First Minister, speaking at the Austrian World Summit, said the meetings in Glasgow in November should ensure that the environmental challenge is dealt with fairly.

Ms. Sturgeon, who spoke on a panel with climate activist Greta Thunberg and UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall, also announced £100,000 in financing for the Global Climate Assembly, which will provide proposals for the Cop26 summit’s talks.

“The climate issue – with its interconnected concerns of climate change, nature loss, and pollution – remains the single greatest challenge the world faces,” she said during the virtual meeting.

“Cop26 provides the world’s greatest – and probably final – chance to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“One of the great injustices of the climate issue is that the people and countries most impacted are frequently those who contributed the least to its occurrence.

“Their needs must be recognized, and their voices must be heard in Glasgow. The Scottish Government is committed to assisting in this process.

“Now is the time for all of us – and especially governments – to summon that same feeling of urgency in dealing with the climate issue.

“If we succeed, Cop26 will be a watershed moment in history, ensuring that as we recover from the pandemic, we build a greener and more equitable world.”