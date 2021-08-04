According to study, the pandemic has prompted people to save.

According to new research, the epidemic has favorably influenced people’s financial perspectives, causing a shift toward saving for the future, particularly among younger generations.

Over half of employees think the epidemic has made them more conscious of the significance of saving for the future, and only one in ten believe they can’t afford to put money down now, according to research conducted by workplace pension and savings provider Cushon.

These trends are even more pronounced among the younger generation, which is typically stereotyped as being more concerned with the here and now.

Workers aged 18 to 24 are nearly twice as likely to say they are thinking about their future money (58 percent) as they are worrying about today’s finances (31 percent ).

In fact, 44% of this age group claims to have “saved more than ever” since March 2020, averaging about £3,000 in savings.

Despite these encouraging findings, some people continue to fail to consider the long term.

One in every five persons in the UK has no savings or investments, putting them in a vulnerable position if their finances are affected in the future.

Pensions to Be Proud Of, a white paper by Cushon, discusses simple strategies to make individuals more involved with their money.

“It’s nice to see that views about saving are steadily changing for the better, particularly among young people who are now twice as inclined to worry about the future than the here and now,” said Ben Pollard, chief executive and creator of Cushon.

But there’s still a lot more that can be done to help others who don’t share this viewpoint.

“As with pensions before auto enrolment, it’s evident that inertia is a major factor. We believe the government should consider allowing firms to enroll employees in workplace savings plans automatically, albeit with safeguards in place.”

Visit cushon.co.uk/blog/making-pensions-fairer-more-sustainable-and-relevant to read Pensions to Be Proud Of.