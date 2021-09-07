According to study, an electronic nose can detect whether a lung transplant is failing.

According to new research, an electronic nose can identify when a lung transplant is failing with 86 percent accuracy.

Experts believe the discovery would allow surgeons to detect when a lung transplant is failing, a condition known as chronic allograft dysfunction (Clad), at an early stage and treat it before it worsens.

However, further research is needed before the eNose can be utilized in clinics for this purpose, according to the researchers.

The research was presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress by Nynke Wijbenga, a PhD student and technical physician at Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“Within five years of the transplant, around half of lung transplant patients are diagnosed with chronic allograft malfunction or chronic rejection,” she said.

“Chronic rejection is still the leading cause of death following lung transplantation, and there is currently no medication to reverse it.”

“Once chronic rejection has been proven, patients can expect to live for one to five years,” she noted.

“For specific individuals with extensive chronic rejection, re-transplantation could be a final resort.

“As a result, it’s critical to see if we can predict or diagnose lung transplant dysfunction early on, potentially allowing for more successful early treatment.”

Clad diagnosis can take many months at this time.

At each appointment, doctors check lung function; if it dips to 80% or lower, they look into it further to rule out factors that might respond to therapy, such as a lung infection.

Chronic rejection can only be confirmed following these tests and if the lung function loss continues for three months.

The eNose is a small gadget with sensors for detecting substances known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) (VOCs).

These are found in roughly 1% of exhaled breath, and their concentration varies depending on metabolic processes.

When patients breathe out into the eNose, the sensors identify the pattern of VOCs in their breath and modify the results to account for the ambient air ingested.

Artificial intelligence is utilized to analyze the data, and the “breathprint” can be used to identify a variety of lung ailments.

Between and, researchers enrolled 91 lung transplant patients who were attending outpatient consultations at Erasmus MC. “The summary has come to an end.”