According to studies, the surface of Venus is moving like pack ice on a lake.

According to new research, the plates that make up Venus’ crust are moving in the form of crustal blocks jostling against one other like broken bits of pack ice on the planet’s surface.

The movement of these blocks may imply that Earth’s neighboring planet is still geologically active, providing scientists with information on both exoplanet tectonics and Earth’s early tectonic activity.

The discovery is significant, according to the researchers, because it has long been considered that Venus, like Mars and Earth’s moon, has an immobile solid outer shell, or lithosphere.

Earth’s lithosphere, on the other hand, is divided into tectonic plates that slide against, apart from, and beneath one another on top of a heated, weaker mantle layer.

It’s evidence of internal mantle flow deformation, which hasn’t been seen on a global scale before.

“We’ve uncovered a previously unrecognized pattern of tectonic deformation on Venus, one that is driven by internal motion exactly as on Earth,” said Paul Byrne, associate professor of planetary science at North Carolina State University and lead and co-corresponding author of the study.

“It is nonetheless evidence of inner motion being expressed at the planet’s surface, although being distinct from the tectonics we currently experience on Earth.”

The surface of Venus was mapped using radar pictures from NASA’s Magellan mission.

They discovered locations where massive slabs of the lithosphere appeared to have moved – pulling apart, pressing together, spinning, and sliding past each other like broken pack ice over a frozen lake – while studying the Venusian lowlands, which cover the majority of the planet’s surface.

The style of tectonics exhibited on the surface can be explained by sluggish motion of the planet’s innards, according to a computer model of the deformation.

“These data tell us that internal motion is generating surface deformation on Venus, in the same way that it does on Earth,” Prof Byrne added.

“Convection in the mantle drives plate tectonics on Earth.

"The mantle is hot or cold in different areas, it moves, and some of that movement reaches the surface of the Earth.