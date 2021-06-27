According to statistics, there was no baby boom following the commencement of the coronavirus shutdown.

According to fresh data, the implementation of coronavirus lockdown limitations in March 2020 did not result in a baby boom.

According to the Office for National Statistics, fertility rates in England and Wales for December 2020 and January 2021 showed “relatively substantial decreases” compared to the same month a year earlier, falling by 8.1 percent and 10.2 percent respectively (ONS).

The majority of live births during these months would have occurred in the weeks following the start of the lockdown.

The fertility rate increased by 1.7 percent year over year in March 2021, according to the ONS, which “mostly translates to live births conceived while lockdown restrictions were beginning to be removed in summer 2020”.

The number of live births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 is referred to as fertility rates.

December 2020’s rate was 50.1, down from 54.5 in December 2019, while January 2021’s rate was 50.3, down from 56.0 in January 2020.

In March 2021, the rate was 55.2 percent, up from 54.3 percent in March 2020.

In addition, the total number of live births in England and Wales declined for the sixth year in a row in 2020, according to the figures.

In 2018, there were 615,557 live births, down 4% from the previous year and down 16% from the recent high of 730,883 births in 2012.

According to the ONS, there were 2,429 stillbirths in England and Wales last year, or 3.9 per 1,000 births.

In 2019, there were 2,596 stillbirths, resulting in a rate of 4.0.

In January 2021, the stillbirth rate was 4.7, the highest for any calendar month since March 2018.

The peak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic occurred in January 2021, but the ONS said the rate was “within the plausible range that we might expect to see from random variation,” noting that there are relatively few stillbirths each month, with 226 in January 2021 compared to 207 in January 2020.

Meanwhile, England and Wales’ overall fertility rate for this. (This is a brief piece.)