According to statistics, six out of ten UK adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Since the immunization campaign began in December of last year, a total of 31,740,115 second doses have been administered.

This is the equivalent of 60.3 percent of all adults in the United States.

Wales has the largest number of fully vaccinated adults among the four UK nations, with 61.6 percent having received both vaccines (1,553,091 second doses).

England is in second place with 60.4 percent (26,745,666 second doses), followed by Scotland with 59.0 percent (2,617,450) and Northern Ireland with 56.7 percent (26,745,666 second doses) (823,908 second doses).

“Two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are absolutely vital in ensuring the fullest possible protection the jabs have to offer – it’s extraordinary that three out of five people have now been vaccinated with both jabs,” vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said in response to the figures, which were released by the UK’s four health agencies.

“If you are over the age of 18, you can get a vaccine regardless of where you reside, where you came from, your past, or your views. I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated and assist us in returning to normalcy.”

“With more and more evidence emerging on just how effective two doses of our vaccines are in protecting against the Delta variant, it’s great to see three out of five adults have been double jabbed, indicating that we’re well on our way to giving the whole country the fullest possible protection,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock.

“We’re getting so close to protecting the full adult population — now anyone over the age of 18 may arrange an appointment, so make sure you get your first and second doses as soon as possible.”

According to a recent study conducted by Public Health England, both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are very successful against hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of coronavirus, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being 92% effective.

